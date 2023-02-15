China's Sinochem weighs sale of entire 37% stake in Pirelli - Bloomberg News

Feb 15 (Reuters) - China's Sinochem Holdings Corp is considering selling its entire 37% stake in Italian tiremaker Pirelli & C SpA PIRC.MI, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese state-owned oil-to-chemicals group is in the early stages of reviewing its holding in Pirelli, the report said, adding that Sinochem may also sell a partial stake or divest over time on the market.

Milan-listed shares in Pirelli fell as much as 4.3% after the report was published, but reversed losses to trade 0.4% higher.

Pirelli was not immediately available for comment while Sinochem did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

