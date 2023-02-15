China's Sinochem weighs sale of entire 37% stake in Pirelli - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

February 15, 2023 — 09:13 am EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - China's Sinochem Holdings Corp is considering selling its entire 37% stake in Italian tiremaker Pirelli & C SpA PIRC.MI, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese state-owned oil-to-chemicals group is in the early stages of reviewing its holding in Pirelli, the report said, adding that Sinochem may also sell a partial stake or divest over time on the market.

Milan-listed shares in Pirelli fell as much as 4.3% after the report was published, but reversed losses to trade 0.4% higher.

Pirelli was not immediately available for comment while Sinochem did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.