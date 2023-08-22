News & Insights

China's Sinochem offers Sept gasoil spot cargoes - sources

August 22, 2023 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by Trixie Yap for Reuters

SINGAPORE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - China's Sinochem International Corp 600500.SS is offering September-loading spot 10 ppm sulphur gasoil sales via a tender, three sources said on Tuesday.

The state-owned refiner is looking to sell at least 80,000 metric tons of gasoil loading Sept. 15-17 from Quanzhou port, they added.

The tender closes on Aug. 22, with bids to be valid till Aug. 24.

The offer comes after some September-loading gasoline sales were concluded a week earlier by other Chinese major refiners, one source said.

This fuelled speculation that China could issue a third batch of fuel export quotas soon, with the market waiting on an announcement since early August.

(Reporting by Trixie Yap; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

