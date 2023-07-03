China's Shimao may add Hong Kong hotel to sweeten restructuring proposal

HONG KONG, July 3 (Reuters) - Shimao Property 0813.HK said on Monday it may include its hotel in Hong Kong as a sweetener in its offshore debt restructuring, instead of selling the property.

Shimao, the first major Chinese developer to kick off formal negotiations on restructuring terms with creditors, had initially proposed a plan in August to repay a total of $11.8 billion of offshore debt over a period of three to eight years, but details still have not been finalised after 10 months.

The Shanghai-based developer, which defaulted on its first offshore payment last July, had been seeking to sell the Sheraton & Four Points by Sheraton Tung Chung Hotel, located close to the international airport, since March to fetch at least $828 million, according to its sales agent JLL.

But in a filing on Monday, Shimao said it had in June successfully entered into a definitive agreement to restructure the loan facilities of the hotel, which might form part of the asset package as a supplemental credit enhancement for the restructuring proposal.

The company added that together with an ad hoc bondholder group and an offshore bank committee, the parties were still in the process of narrowing differences on various issues under the restructuring proposal.

With an outstanding $6.1 billion in international bonds, Shimao was the sixth-largest issuer among Chinese developers, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by David Holmes)

