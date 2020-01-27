China's Shenzhen Stock Exchange says market will reopen on Feb. 3

SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Stock Exchange said on Monday the market will resume trading on Feb. 3, following China's weekend decision to extend the week-long Lunar New Year holiday by three days to Feb. 2 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

