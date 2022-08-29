China's Shenzhen closes world's largest electronics market in COVID-19 prevention measure

SHENZHEN, China, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen said on Monday they have closed the world's largest electronics market, in Huaqiangbei, as a COVID-19 prevention measure.

Health officials for the tech hub of 18 million reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases in testing a day earlier.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

