China's Shenzhen closes world's largest electronics market in COVID-19 prevention measure

Authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen said on Monday they have closed the world's largest electronics market, in Huaqiangbei, as a COVID-19 prevention measure.

Health officials for the tech hub of 18 million reported nine symptomatic and two asymptomatic cases in testing a day earlier.

