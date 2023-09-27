News & Insights

China's Shengjing Bank to sell certain assets for $24 billion

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

September 27, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's Shengjing Bank 2066.HK said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell a portfolio of assets, including certain loans and investments, among others, for 176 billion yuan ($24.07 billion) to Liaoning Asset Management.

Liaoning Asset will fund the purchase of assets by issuing special-purpose notes to the bank, the lender said.

The Shenyang-based bank expects an unaudited impairment charge of about 7.7 billion yuan as a result of the disposal, it said.

($1 = 7.3105 Chinese yuan renminbi)

