China's Shanghai Disney Resort to resume full operation from Nov 25

November 23, 2022 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disney Resort said it will resume full operation including reopening Disneyland from Nov. 25, the resort and amusement park operator said in a notice on WeChat.

China's COVID-19 curbs forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Oct. 31.

