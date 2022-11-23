China's Shanghai Disney Resort to resume full operation from Nov 25

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disney Resort said it will resume full operation including reopening Disneyland from Nov. 25, the resort and amusement park operator said in a notice on WeChat.

China's COVID-19 curbs forced the temporary closure of Disney's Shanghai resort on Oct. 31.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

