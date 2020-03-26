Commodities

China's Shandong Ruyi votes out top execs at Japan's Renown

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese apparel maker Renown Inc 3606.T said the company's CEO and chairman were voted out of its board by China's Shandong Ruyi, its top shareholder, at an annual general meeting on Thursday.

The Chinese textile group Shandong Ruyi emerged a decade ago as the largest shareholder at Renown, a storied but loss-making collection of men’s and women’s clothing brands.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

