China's Shandong port authority reports oil spill from tanker A Symphony

Muyu Xu Reuters
Koustav Samanta Reuters
China's Shandong Maritime Safety Administration said on Tuesday that tanker A Symphony has reported an oil spill in the Yellow Sea.

The Suezmax tanker, capable of carrying 1 million barrels of crude oil, was last seen near the Qingdao port, shipping data on Refinitiv Eikon showed.

