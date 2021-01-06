China's Shagang Group will consider bringing in strategic investors to Global Switch

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Published

Chinese steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group has no plans to sell its entire stake in British-based data centre operator Global Switch but will consider bringing in international strategic investors to the company.

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group GAOZHF.UL has no plans to sell its entire stake in British-based data centre operator Global Switch but will consider bringing in international strategic investors to the company.

Jiangsu Shagang Co Ltd 002075.SZ, the listed arm of Shagang Group, announced the decision on the interactive platform run by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More