China's Shagang Group will consider bringing in strategic investors to Global Switch

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chinese steelmaker Jiangsu Shagang Group GAOZHF.UL has no plans to sell its entire stake in British-based data centre operator Global Switch but will consider bringing in international strategic investors to the company.

Jiangsu Shagang Co Ltd 002075.SZ, the listed arm of Shagang Group, announced the decision on the interactive platform run by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly, editing by Louise Heavens)

