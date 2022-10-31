China's Sept oil products consumption rises 9.2% on yr - state planner

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's oil products consumption in September rose 9.2% from a year earlier to 28.04 million tonnes, the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Monday.

Gasoline consumption rose 4.5% and diesel jumped 22% while aviation fuel use fell by nearly 38%, the state planner said.

Consumption for the January-September period rose 1.6% to 253.83 million tonnes, with gasoline and aviation fuel down 5.4% and 30.4% respectively but diesel up 14.6%, said the NDRC said.

The agency typically updates apparent consumption data, which does not include changes in inventories. China rarely publishes petroleum inventory data.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.