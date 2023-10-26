News & Insights

China's Sept net gold imports via Hong Kong down 11% m/m

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

October 26, 2023 — 04:34 am EDT

Written by Harshit Verma and Anjana Anil for Reuters

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China's net gold imports via Hong Kong fell nearly 11% in September from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Thursday.

Net imports into the world's top gold consumer stood at 34.757 metric tons in September, compared with 39.023 tons in August, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong were down 8.1% at 41.581 tons.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma and Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com;))

