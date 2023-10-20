China's Sept fuel oil imports slide to year-to-date low

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's fuel oil imports eased for a third consecutive month in September, hitting the lowest in the year so far, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Imports have eased in the third quarter amid high inventory levels, as bunker hub Zhoushan is well-supplied with local output and previous import purchases.

Total fuel oil imports were down 25% from August at 1.04 million metric tons in September, though still 3% higher compared to the same month last year.

Imports have tapered off in Q3 after extending robust gains through the first half of 2023, when independent refiners ramped up purchases for refinery feedstock usage.

Meanwhile, exports of low sulphur marine fuels, measured mostly by sales from bonded storage for vessels plying international routes, totalled 1.47 million tons in September, down 5% from August and easing 23% from a year earlier.

Marine fuel sales have also trended steady to lower at other key global bunker hubs, with Singapore sales stable and Fujairah sales weakening in September.

Meanwhile, China's Sinopec Corp has also applied to the government to swap some of its marine fuel export quotas for allowances to export light products.

The refiner has asked to swap a quota to export 800,000 metric tons of low-sulphur fuel oil, part of the 3 million tons of marine fuel quota recently issued by Beijing, for a similar amount of allowances for light product exports.

The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports in metric tons. The exports section largely captures China's low sulphur oil bunkering sales along its coast.

Exports (2023)

Bonded storage trade

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

1,254,080

11%

-46%

February

1,535,577

22%

17%

March

1,953,559

27%

38%

April

1,363,152

-30%

12%

May

1,852,058

36%

32%

June

1,930,444

4%

37%

July

1,535,826

-20%

-3%

August

1,550,314

1%

-20%

September*

1,469,265

-5%

-23%

Imports (2023)

Ordinary trade

Bonded storage trade

Total

m/m % change

y/y % change

January

569,376

640,022

1,209,399

-31%

47%

February

424,254

1,331,623

1,755,877

45%

103%

March

752,172

1,680,788

2,432,960

39%

149%

April

614,324

2,051,381

2,665,703

10%

277%

May

964,662

1,606,184

2,570,846

-4%

150%

June

1,145,340

1,553,300

2,698,640

5%

226%

July

752,554

764,616

1,517,170

-44%

105%

August

534,321

862,406

1,396,727

-8%

109%

September*

379,343

665,319

1,044,662

-25%

3%

(Figures are based on latest available data at the time of publishing, and may be subject to revision by China customs at a later date)

(Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((jeslyn.lerh@thomsonreuters.com))

