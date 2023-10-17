China's Sept crude steel output falls on growing losses at mills

Adds details

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output in September fell by 5% from August and was down 5.6% from a year before, official data showed on Wednesday, as more steel makers cut production after heavy losses due to high raw material prices and weak steel demand.

The world's largest steel producer manufactured 82.11 million metric tons of the ferrous metal last month, down from 86.41 million tons produced in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The volumes last month were far lower than estimates of 95 million tons by two analysts.

Average daily steel output in September was 2.74 million tons, down from 2.79 million tons in August and down from 2.9 million tons in September 2022, according to Reuters calculations based on NBS data.

"We expected the monthly production will be 3% lower than that in August," said Xu Xiangchun, content director at consultancy Mysteel, ahead of the data release.

"The monthly reduction is because some more steel mills cut output last month after losses widened as a result of higher prices of raw materials including iron ore and coking coal while steel demand disappointed the market."

The price of iron ore SZZFX3 rose by over 4% month-on-month to $117.17 a ton on Sept. 29, and that of coking coal DJMcv1 jumped by 20% on the month by the end of September while steel price SRBcv1 fell by 2.6% last month.

China churned out 795.07 million tons of crude steel in the first three quarters of 2023, up 1.7% from a year before, NBS data showed.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton in Beijing; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.