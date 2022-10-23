China's Sept crude oil imports down 2% on year - Reuters' calculation

China imported 40.24 million tonnes of crude oil in September, down 2% from a year earlier according to Reuters' calculations based on customs data released on Monday.

For the first nine months, crude oil imports fell 4.3% on the year at about 370.4 million tonnes.

