China's Sept crude oil imports down 2% on year - Reuters' calculation

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China imported 40.24 million tonnes of crude oil in September, down 2% from a year earlier according to Reuters' calculations based on customs data released on Monday.

For the first nine months, crude oil imports fell 4.3% on the year at about 370.4 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.