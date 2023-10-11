China's Sept copper output at a record monthly high - Antaike

BEIJING, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China's September copper cathode output jumped 13% from a year earlier to a monthly record, state-backed research house Antaike said on Wednesday.

Production at 22 smelters surveyed by Antaike, accounting for 82% of China's copper capacity at 11.18 million metric tons, was at 911,800 tons last month, Antaike said.

September output was 0.7% higher compared with August.

The strong production came with high copper charges smelters receive and relatively good prices for sulfuric acid, a by-product in copper production.

Copper concentrate treatment charges AM-CN-CUCONC in China's spot market have stood at $93.50 a ton since mid-September, the highest since at least 2019.

China's copper output reached 7.75 million tons in the first nine months, up 12.7% from the same period in 2022.

Antaike expects a slight decline in October output to 902,000 tons, due to some producers lowering operation during the Golden Week holiday.

