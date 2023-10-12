China's Sept consumer prices flat, factory deflation persists

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at slower pace, official data showed on Friday, indicating deflationary pressures persist in the economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in September from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, missing the forecast for a 0.2% gain in a Reuters poll. CPI rose 0.1% in August.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.5% from a year earlier, the narrowest decline since March. Economists had predicted a 2.4% fall for September.

Signs are emerging that the world's second-largest economy is stabilising, but concerns over the strength of recovery momentum remain.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo. Editing by Sam Holmes)

