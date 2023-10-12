News & Insights

China's Sept consumer prices flat, factory deflation persists

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

October 12, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Ellen Zhang, Ryan Woo. for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's consumer prices were flat in September, while factory-gate prices shrank at slower pace, official data showed on Friday, indicating deflationary pressures persist in the economy.

The consumer price index (CPI) was unchanged in September from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, missing the forecast for a 0.2% gain in a Reuters poll. CPI rose 0.1% in August.

The producer price index (PPI) fell 2.5% from a year earlier, the narrowest decline since March. Economists had predicted a 2.4% fall for September.

Signs are emerging that the world's second-largest economy is stabilising, but concerns over the strength of recovery momentum remain.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo. Editing by Sam Holmes)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.