China's Sept coal output up 12.3% on yr, Jan-Sept up 11.2% - stats buro

Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's September coal production jumped 12.3% from a year earlier to 390 million tonnes, with output over the first nine months of 2022 up 11.2% on the year at 3.32 billion tonnes, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

