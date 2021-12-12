China's Sensetime to withdraw $767 mln Hong Kong IPO - sources

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group will withdraw its $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, according two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be named as the information was not yet public.

SenseTime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch; editing by Jane Wardell)

