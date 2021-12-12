China's Sensetime to withdraw $767 mln Hong Kong IPO - sources

By Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group will withdraw its $767 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday after it was placed on a U.S. investment blacklist, three sources told Reuters.

The sources, who could not be named as the information was not yet public, said an official announcement would be made to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shortly.

SenseTime, which was placed on a U.S. investment blacklist on Friday by the Biden Administration, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch; editing by Jane Wardell)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.