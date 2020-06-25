Oil

China's Saudi oil imports surge in May to all-time high - customs

Contributors
Muyu Xu Reuters
Chen Aizhu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia nearly doubled in May from a year earlier to all-time high as refineries snapped up cheap fuel, while the kingdom retained its position as the top supplier to the world's biggest oil buyer.

Imports from top supplier Saudi Arabia at record 2.16 mln bpd

Second-ranking supplier Russia 1.82 mln bpd

First U.S. imports since last November

No Venezuelan imports; Iranian shipments near record lows

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, June 25 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports from Saudi Arabia nearly doubled in May from a year earlier to all-time high as refineries snapped up cheap fuel, while the kingdom retained its position as the top supplier to the world's biggest oil buyer.

Arrivals from Saudi last month reached 9.165 million tonnes, or 2.16 million barrels per day (bpd), up about 95% from 1.11 million bpd in May 2019 and up 71% from 1.26 million bpd in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Chinese refineries have cranked up throughput to meet a recovery in fuel demand, but have also been increasing crude storage to take advantage of cheap prices after the coronavirus pandemic roiled global demand.

Energy consultancy Kpler estimated China's crude storage has reached an all-time high of 782 million barrels, with the country's total capacity 61% full.

China's overall crude oil imports jumped 19.2% in May from a year earlier to the highest monthly level on record, data released earlier this month showed, as demand for fuel recovered strongly after the easing of coronavirus curbs.

In May, Chinese refineries received their first crude cargo from the United States since November, of around 550,000 tonnes, the customs data released late on Thursday showed.

China is set to import a record amount of U.S. crude oil in July, Refinitiv data showed, as cargoes bought by bargain hunters during the depths of the price rout in April get delivered.

Russian shipments last month rose to 7.71 million tonnes, or 1.82 million bpd, up from 1.75 million bpd in April and 1.5 million bpd over same period last year.

Amid tight U.S. sanctions, China shied away from imports from Venezuela and shipments from Iran were near record lows, data showed.

Below are details of imports from key suppliers.

Country

May(tonnes)

y/y % change

Jan-May (tonnes)

y/y % change

Saudi Arabia

9,164,983

94.9

36,276,523

20.8

Russia

7,707,716

21.3

35,983,837

17.8

Iraq

6,962,504

54.7

27,178,178

41.5

Oman

3,243,765

-1.8

15,335,328

12.4

Angola

2,926,383

-21.4

16,633,435

-20

Malaysia

1,006,532

-27

7,210,039

120

Iran

256,813

-76

1,006,532

-90

U.S.

549,839

-30

549,839

-59.2

Venezuela

0

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by Richard Pullin)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

    IEA Forecast Shows Oil Demand Won’t Fully Recover Until at Least 2022

    “Oil demand is less weak than it was before, mainly driven by China,” says Fatih Birol, executive director at International Energy Agency, as he discusses the IEA’s latest forecast for global oil demand. He speaks on “Bloomberg Surveillance.”

    Jun 16, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular