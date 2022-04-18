China's SAIC resumes one-shift production at Lingang plant -Securities Times

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - China's SAIC Motor Corp Ltd 600104.SS is resuming one-shift production at its Lingang plant on Tuesday, the official Securities Times reported citing an unidentified manager at the manufacturing hub.

SAIC hopes to gradually restore output if supply chains remain stable, the Securities Times reported.

The Lingang plant manufactures passenger cars bearing nameplates such as Roewe and IM Motors.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.