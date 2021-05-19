China's Rongsheng snaps up 12 mln barrels of spot crude via tender -sources

By Shu Zhang and Chen Aizhu

SINGAPORE, May 19 (Reuters) - Rongsheng Petrochemical, the trading arm of Chinese private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical, has bought 12 million barrels of crude oil via a monthly spot tender in its biggest purchase in many months, trade sources said on Wednesday.

PetroChina sold 6 million barrels, while Unipec, Total and Sinochem each sold 2 million barrels, the sources said.

The purchase involved Middle Eastern grades Murban, Oman, Upper Zakum, Das Blend and Basra Light, the sources said.

The purchase was Rongsheng's biggest single-month buy in the spot market over several months, doubling the volume of what the refiner took via its monthly tender in April, trade data compiled by Reuters showed.

Zhejiang Petrochemical started the second 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) under its phase two expansion about a month ago, raising its crude processing capacity to 800,000 bpd, the largest in China, one of the sources said.

However, it is not operating the new crude unit at full rate, said the source, who declined to give a timeline regarding when full rate could be reached.

The oil companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters.

