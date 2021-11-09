China's robot startup Gaussian raises $188 mln in latest round

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Chinese startup Gaussian Robotics said on Wednesday it has raised 1.2 billion yuan ($188 million) from investors including Capital Today, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Meituan 3690.HK and others.

Founded in 2013, Gaussian Robotics makes delivery and cleaning robots for hotels and offices. It did not disclose its valuation in its statement.

($1 = 6.3980 yuan)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.