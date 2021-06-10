US Markets

China's ride-hailing firm Didi files for U.S. IPO

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed.

June 10 (Reuters) - China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/2RGjK0s)

The firm, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank Corp 9434.T, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, was looking to list as soon as July, Reuters reported in April.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ankit.Ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular