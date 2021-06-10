China's ride-hailing firm Didi files for U.S. IPO

June 10 (Reuters) - China's top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing has filed for an initial public offering in the United States, a regulatory filing showed. (https://bit.ly/2RGjK0s)

The firm, backed by Asian technology investment giants SoftBank Corp 9434.T, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK and Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK, was looking to list as soon as July, Reuters reported in April.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

