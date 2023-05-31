News & Insights

China's review into Australian barley tariffs going in right direction - Australia trade minister

Credit: REUTERS/AUSTRALIA DFAT

May 31, 2023 — 10:58 pm EDT

Written by Lewis Jackson for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - China's review into its tariffs on Australian barley is heading in the right direction, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said in Canberra on Thursday.

"That process is close to completed and the messages I got back from our officials in China was that things are going in the right direction," said Farrell.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

Reuters
