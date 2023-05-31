China's review into Australian barley tariffs going in right direction - Australia trade minister

SYDNEY, June 1 (Reuters) - China's review into its tariffs on Australian barley is heading in the right direction, Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said in Canberra on Thursday.

"That process is close to completed and the messages I got back from our officials in China was that things are going in the right direction," said Farrell.

