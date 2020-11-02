US Markets
China's regulators conduct regulatory talks with Ant Group's top executives

Four of China's top finance regulators conducted regulatory talk with Ant Group's top executives including founder Jack Ma on Monday, China's securities regulator said in a statement.

China's central bank, the banking and insurance regulator, the securities regulator and forex regulator conducted the regulatory talks with Ant Group's owner Ma, chairman Eric Jing and president Simon Hu, the statement said.

The statement did not provide details of the talks.

