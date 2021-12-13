China's registration codes on imported food cover items made from Jan 1

New registration codes for factories producing food exported to China will be required for products manufactured from Jan. 1 onwards, the customs authority said on Tuesday.

The notice confirms recent informal communications with trade partners that the registration would not be applied on goods arriving at Chinese ports from Jan. 1, for a delay of several weeks in their implementation.

