China's regional forex regulators step up dollar bond supervision -sources

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Some regional branches of China's foreign exchange regulator have strengthened supervision of overseas bond issuance by local government financing vehicles to guard against debt risks, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

A directive by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) to regional governments to strengthen supervision led some regional branches to tighten requirements for dollar bond issuance by some local government financing vehicles (LGFVs), the sources said.

One of the sources said that while SAFE's policies had not changed, the impact of stricter pre-issuance supervision was noticeable.

"It's definitely more difficult to talk about new issuance. In principle, you can only roll over maturing debt," the source said.

A second source said the tightening was likely aimed at preventing weaker LGFVs from raising debt, in order to head off risks for regional financing platforms.

"Previously (dollar debt issuance) was approved by the National Development and Reform Commission, and SAFE would only make note of it after the fact," the source said. "Now SAFE may need to review the use of funds being raised."

In a faxed response to Reuters' questions, SAFE said suggestions it is tightening regulations were "untrue".

"The policy governing offshore issuance by local government investment enterprises has not changed, and will continue to be implemented according to existing regulations."

Eligible local government enterprises are able to directly conduct procedures related to bond issuance after registering at local SAFE branches, it said.

The moves follow a steady string of defaults by Chinese issuers on their offshore debts, which has driven spreads on Chinese high-yield debt .MERACYC to record highs this week. Goldman Sachs analysts estimated Friday that by one measure high-yield property issuers have defaulted on nearly a quarter of their outstanding bonds this year.

Vice Premier Liu He, China's economic tsar, on Wednesday urged the roll-out of market-friendly policies, and said China would strive to invigorate its economy and defuse risks in the property sector.

Moody's Ratings Agency has estimated $31.4 billion in LGFV offshore bonds are due to mature this year, more than half from high-yield and non-rated issuers.

