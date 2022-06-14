China's refinery output 2nd-lowest in over two years -stats buro records

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - China's refinery throughput in May fell 10.9% over the same month a year earlier in the steepest year-on-year drop in at least a decade, according to Reuters records of official data.

Crude throughput last month was 53.92 million tonnes, or about 12.7 million barrels per day (bpd), data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

This is the second-lowest rate on a daily basis since April of 2020, the records showed.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Tom Hogue)

