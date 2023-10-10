China's refined tin output jumps 17% m/m- Antaike

BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's refined tin output jumped 17.1% in September from the prior month as a key smelter resumed production after regular maintenance, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday, expecting October output to stay at the same level.

Production at 21 tin smelters surveyed by Antaike, with a total capacity of 320,000 metric tons and accounting for 97% of China's total capacity, was at 15,156 metric tons last month.

The monthly increase was driven by Yunnan Tin's 000960.SZ production ramp-up which lifted output in the southwestern region where the company is based by 49% last month.

Yunnan Tin, the world's top refined tin producer, said in July it would suspend production for up to 45 days due to regular maintenance.

Tin concentrate supply in China is still abundant with uninterrupted exports from Myanmar despite a mining ban from August in the Wa region, and rising output from Inner Mongolia, according to the Antaike report.

Antaike expects the mining suspension in Wa, a major producing region and also major supplier to China, to last until at least end of November, with possibly more impact on the supply chain at the end of the year.

China's September refined tin output fell 5.8% year-on-year.

Output for the first nine months of the year was 131,000 tons, up 5.6% from the corresponding period last year.

