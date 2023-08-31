News & Insights

China's refined fuel demand in H2 2023 to rise 10% yr/yr - PetroChina

August 31, 2023 — 04:46 am EDT

Written by Alison Lui, Andrew Hayley, Aizhu Chen for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's apparent refined fuel demand is expected to increase by 10% year-on-year in the second half of 2023, the President of PetroChina 0857.HK601857.SS Huang Yongzhang said on Thursday.

The state-owned oil and gas giant also expects crude oil prices in the second half to be similar to the first within the range of $75 to $85 per barrel, said Huang, speaking at a press conference following the release of the company's interim results on Wednesday.

