China's Rate Cut Fails To Lift Asian Market Sentiment

(RTTNews) - The People's Bank of China cutting its 5-year loan prime rate by 25 basis points, far more than by 15 basis points that the markets were expecting, failed to revive market sentiment in the Asia-Pacific region. Nervousness about the Fed's monetary policy outlook as well as anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC Minutes due on Wednesday limited gains.

China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4 percent to finish trading at 2,922.73. The day's trading ranged between 2,927.31 and 2,887.47. The Shenzhen Component Index edged up less than a tenth percent to close at 8,905.96.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index slipped 0.3 percent to close at 38,363.61. The day's trading range was between 38,742.33 and 38,288.04.

Hitachi Zosen Corp. gained 4.1 percent. Aozora Bank, Omron Corp., Fanuc Corp. and Yaskawa Electric Corp. all gained more than 3 percent.

Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding slumped close to 7 percent. Rakuten followed with a loss of 5.4 percent. Sapporo Holdings declined 4.6 percent. Yamaha Corp. declined 3.2 percent whereas Tokio Marine Holdings declined 2.8 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rose 0.6 percent from the previous close to finish trading at 16,247.51. The day's trading range was between a high of 16,274.56 and a low of 16,055.08.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index slid 0.8 percent to close trading at 2,657.79. The day's trading range was between 2,643.93 and 2,673.84.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index closed trading at 7,659, shedding 0.1 percent. The day's trading range was between 7,633.8 and 7,670.9.

ARB Corporation gained 10.2 percent whereas HMC Capital rallied 9.6 percent. Reliance Worldwide Corporation and Pro Medicus, both added more than 8 percent. Suncorp Group recorded an increase of close to 6 percent after the Australian Competition Tribunal cleared ANZ Group's buyout of Suncorp's banking business.

Oil and gas producer Strike Energy tumbled almost 26 percent following an update on its South Erregulla gas well. The Star Entertainment Group plunged close to 20 percent following deferral of the results announcement. Chalice Mining slumped 10.5 percent, followed by SIMS that declined 9.7 percent and Sayona Mining that dropped 7.8 percent.

The NZX 50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange shed 0.7 percent to close trading at 11,571.22, versus the previous close of 11,653.27. Trading ranged between 11,541.51 and 11,653.27.

Westpac Banking Corp. rallied 5.3 percent, followed by healthcare business Pacific Edge that added 4.7 percent. Manawa Energy, Mercury NZ and Heartland Group Holdings all added more than 1 percent.

KMD Brands dove 11.3 percent. Ryman Healthcare declined 6.8 percent followed by Tourism Holdings and Oceania Healthcare that both slipped more than 4 percent. A2 Milk Company also lost 2.8 percent in the day's trading.

Wall Street was closed on Monday for a holiday. Stocks had closed on a negative note on Friday amidst hotter-than-expected producer price inflation readings from the U.S. for January. The Nasdaq Composite had slid 0.8 percent to close at 15,775.65 whereas the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 0.4 percent to finish trading at 38,627.99.

