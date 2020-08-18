Commodities

China's rain-swollen Yangtze river triggers unprecedented flood alert

China's biggest river, the Yangtze, and several of its tributaries have risen to dangerous levels after days of heavy rain, forcing tens of thousands of people from their homes and triggering an unprecedented emergency response alert.

By last week, 63 million people had been affected by floods, 12.7% higher than the average over the past five years, said Zhou Xuewen, vice-minister at the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The cost of direct economic damage reached 179 billion yuan ($25.82 billion), 15.5% higher than the five-year average, he added.

($1 = 6.9332 yuan)

