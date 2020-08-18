China's rain-swollen Yangtze river triggers unprecedented flood alert
By last week, 63 million people had been affected by floods, 12.7% higher than the average over the past five years, said Zhou Xuewen, vice-minister at the Ministry of Emergency Management.
The cost of direct economic damage reached 179 billion yuan ($25.82 billion), 15.5% higher than the five-year average, he added.
