China's rain-swollen Yangtze river triggers unprecedented flood alert

By last week, 63 million people had been affected by floods, 12.7% higher than the average over the past five years, said Zhou Xuewen, vice-minister at the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The cost of direct economic damage reached 179 billion yuan ($25.82 billion), 15.5% higher than the five-year average, he added.

($1 = 6.9332 yuan)

