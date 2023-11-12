News & Insights

China's Qichacha gets nod to export data; to launch overseas version of company database -Xinhua

November 12, 2023 — 08:18 pm EST

Written by Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese company information provider Qichacha has passed a data export security assessment newly required by the government and is set to launch an overseas version of its database in several countries, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Qichacha, which is widely used to research companies in China, is the first case to have passed the test in the field of enterprise credit information, Xinhua said on Friday.

Qichacha did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters reported in May, citing sources, that Qichacha and other data providers such as TianYanCha had stopped services for offshore users.

The government has in recent years implemented cybersecurity, data and privacy laws that require organisations with large user bases to undergo assessments and seek approvals to use the data they collect.

Regulators introduced rules requiring data exports to undergo security reviews last year.

Lawmakers also passed a wide-ranging update to anti-espionage legislation earlier this year, banning the transfer of any information related to national security and broadening the definition of spying.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

