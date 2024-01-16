News & Insights

China's Q4 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, below market forecast

January 16, 2024 — 09:15 pm EST

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, missing analysts' expectations slightly but still ensuring Beijing met its annual growth target despite a shaky start to the year.

Confounding most analysts' expectations, the world's second-largest economy has struggled to mount a strong and sustainable post-COVID pandemic bounce, burdened by a protracted property crisis, weak consumer and business confidence, mounting local government debts, and slower global growth.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) would expand 5.3% from a year earlier, quickening from the third quarter's 4.9% pace.

For the full-year 2023, the economy grew 5.2%, data from the National Bureau of Statistics data showed, partly helped by the previous year's low-base effect which was marked by COVID-19 lockdowns. Analysts had forecast 5.2% growth.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.0% in October-December, in line with expectations for a 1.0% increase and compared with a revised 1.5% gain in the previous quarter.

Beijing set a growth target of around 5% for 2023 and policy insiders expect it to maintain a similar goal for this year.

Unemployment figures suggested the country's job market worsened slightly, as the nationwide survey-based jobless rate increased to 5.1% in December from November's 5.0%.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao, Ellen Zhang and Joe Cash; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Kim Coghill)

