China's Q4 fuel demand seen rising at more than 10% yr/yr - PetroChina exec

SINGAPORE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's refined fuel demand is expected to grow at more than 10% in the fourth quarter versus a year earlier, the President of PetroChina 0857.HK601857.SS Huang Yongzhang told an online roadshow on Tuesday after the firm announced a record quarterly earning on Monday.

