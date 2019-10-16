China's Q4 copper TC/RC floor set at $66 per tonne/6.6 cents per lb - sources

KUNMING, China/SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China's top copper smelters on Thursday lifted their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for the fourth quarter of 2019 by 20% from the previous quarter, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

The China Smelters Purchase Team (CSPT) set the treatment charge floor at $66 per tonne, and the refining charge floor at 6.6 cents a pound at a meeting in Shanghai, said the people, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Copper miners pay TC/RCs to smelters to process their ore into refined metal and CSPT members in China, the world's top copper consumer, are supposed to adhere to the floor charges in any spot processing deals.

CSPT set the treatment charge floor at $55 per tonne, and the refining charge floor at 5.5 cents a pound in the third quarter of 2019.

(Reporting by Tom Daly in Kunming, China and Mai Nguyen in Singapore; editing by Darren Schuettler)

