China's Q3 GDP growth expected to improve - PBOC official

China's third-quarter GDP growth is expected to improve from the previous quarter, Ruan Jianhong, an official with the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities should allow the macro-leverage ratio to rise temporarily due to efforts to boost credit support to the economy hit by the pandemic, Ruan said.

