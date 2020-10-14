China's Q3 GDP growth expected to improve - PBOC official

BEIJING, Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter GDP growth is expected to improve from the previous quarter, Ruan Jianhong, an official with the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities should allow the macro-leverage ratio to rise temporarily due to efforts to boost credit support to the economy hit by the pandemic, Ruan said.

(Reporting by Kevin Huang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

