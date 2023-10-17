News & Insights

China's Q3 GDP grows 5.2% y/y, above market forecast

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

October 17, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Ellen Zhang, Joe Cash, Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, suggesting the recent recovery may carry enough steam to reach Beijing's full-year growth target.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.2% in July-September from the year earlier, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed, versus analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.4% increase but slower than the 6.3% expansion in the second quarter.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.3% in the third quarter, accelerating from a revised 0.5% in the second quarter, and the rate was above the forecast for growth of 1.0%.

Thanks to a slew of policy measures in recent months, the world's second-biggest economy has started to show signs of stabilising, but a protracted property crisis, uncertainties over employment and household income and weak confidence among private firms pose risks to a durable revival.

The government has set a full year 2023 growth target of around 5.0%.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang, Joe Cash and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

