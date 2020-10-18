China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y/y, misses expectations

Contributors
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China's economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9% from a year earlier and missing analyst expectations, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9% from a year earlier and missing analyst expectations, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The growth was slower than the 5.2% forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and followed 3.2% growth in the second quarter.

The economy grew 0.7% in the first nine months from a year earlier, the data showed.

The world's second-largest economy has been steadily recovering from decades-low growth seen in the first months of the year caused by the coronavirus shock.

The government has rolled out a raft of measures, including more fiscal spending, tax relief and cuts in lending rates and banks' reserve requirements to revive the coronavirus-hit economy and support employment.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 2.7% in July-September, the bureau said, compared with expectations for a 3.2% rise and an 11.5% rise in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley and Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More