China's Q2 steel exports will drop as coronavirus spreads overseas

By Min Zhang and Shivani Singh

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - China's steel exports in the second quarter of 2020 are expected to fall as the coronavirus outbreak spreads to other countries, the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) said in an online briefing on Wednesday.

"The coronavirus is spreading globally since March and overseas steel demand fell sharply," He Wenbo, chairman of the CISA, said in the briefing. "The impact on Chinese steel exports from the overseas situation will be centralized in Q2."

He also said that indirect steel exports in the form of vehicles and home appliances have also suffered.

China shipped out 14.3 million tonnes of steel products in the first three months of 2020, down 16% from the same period year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted economic activities and hurt demand.

He said as some heavily hit countries are key destinations of Chinese steel products, steel consumption in the manufacturing sector may face downward risks again.

He encouraged traders to move their export businesses back home as domestic demand is gradually resuming, especially in the construction sector.

The CISA anticipates steel usage in construction, including infrastructure and real estate which accounts for 55% of total consumption, will fully recover in the second quarter and the proportion will rise in 2020.

But it also suggested that mills should rationally plan their output as high inventories are likely remain this year.

Steel stocks at mills and held by traders climbed to record highs earlier this year and, while declining, still remain higher than in previous years.

The steel body warned high inventories may affect industry's operation and companies' cash liquidity.

First-quarter profits for CISA members, mostly state-owned firms, plunged 50.8% from a year earlier, according to the association.

The CISA also said big miners of iron ore are not largely impacted by the coronavirus and China is expected to increase imports by 40 million tonnes to 70 million tonnes in 2020, Luo Tiejun, the CISA vice chairman, said at the briefing.

China imported 1.069 billion tonnes of iron ore last year.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Christian Schmollinger)

((ShivaniSingh2@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692115; Reuters Messaging: shivanisingh2.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.