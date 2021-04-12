China's Q1 yuan-denominated exports surge 38.7% y/y, imports up 19.3%

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan-denominated exports in the first quarter surged 38.7% from a year earlier, while imports increased 19.3% on year, according to a statement from customs at a press conference on Tuesday.

China's trade surplus in the first three months was 759.29 billion yuan ($115.99 billion).

The customs agency is expected to release dollar-denominated trade figures later in the day.

($1 = 6.5461 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((colin.qian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.