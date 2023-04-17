China's Q1 property investment falls 5.8 y/y

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's property investment fell 5.8% from a year earlier in the first three months of 2023, from a 5.7% decline in January-February, official data showed on Tuesday.

Property sales by floor area declined 1.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year, versus a 3.6% fall seen in the first two months, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 19.2% in January-March from a year earlier, after a 9.4% drop in the first two months.

Funds raised by China's property developers slumped 9.0% year-on-year in the first three months, after a 15.2% slump in January-February.

China's property sector, once a key driver of the world's second-largest economy, has been hit by a regulatory crackdown on developers' high debt levels, which led to stalled housing projects and homebuyers boycotting mortgage repayments.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Liangping.gao@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.