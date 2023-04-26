News & Insights

China's Q1 industrial profit falls 21.4% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

April 26, 2023 — 09:33 pm EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - Profit at China's industrial firms fell 21.4% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, as the factory sector struggled to shake off the fallout from crippling pandemic.

The decline compared with a 22.9% slump in industrial profit in the first two months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The data covered firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.89 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 6.9163 Chinese yuan)

