China's Q1 gold consumption jumps 93.9% y/y on robust demand - association

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China's gold consumption in the first quarter rose 93.9% from the same period a year earlier to 288.2 tonnes, the China Gold Association said on Friday.

Gold output in the January-March period fell 9.92% to 74.44 tonnes, the association said in a statement on its website.

