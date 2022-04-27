China's Q1 gold consumption down 9.69% y/y, hit by price rise, COVID

Adds details, background

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's gold consumption fell 9.69% in the first quarter from the corresponding period a year earlier, the China Gold Association said on Wednesday, as rising prices and a March outbreak of COVID-19 hit demand.

The figure of 260.26 tonnes of gold was down from 288.2 tonnes in the first three months of 2021, the association said in a statement.

"Gold jewellery consumption remained robust in January-February, but that was shaken by rising prices and pandemic outbreak in some parts of the country in March," it said on its website.

Spot gold XAU= posted its biggest quarterly jump in nearly two years, stoked by inflation concerns amid conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It had gained 3.8% so far this year.

China's gold output in the period from January to March rose 12.04% on an annual basis to 83.401 tonnes, the association said. That rose from a lower base as major producers in the eastern province of Shandong and central Henan resumed production.

Shandong suspended some first-quarter output last year after two gold mine accidents.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, Beijing slot and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.