China's Q1 gold consumption down 9.69% y/y, hit by price rise, COVID

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China's gold consumption fell 9.69% in the first quarter from the corresponding period a year earlier, the China Gold Association said on Wednesday, as rising prices and a March outbreak of COVID-19 hit demand.

The figure of 260.26 tonnes of gold was down from 288.2 tonnes in the first three months of 2021, the association said in a statement.

"Gold jewellery consumption remained robust in January-February, but that was shaken by rising prices and pandemic outbreak in some parts of the country in March," it said on its website.

Spot gold XAU= posted its biggest quarterly jump in nearly two years, stoked by inflation concerns amid conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It had gained 3.8% so far this year.

China's gold output in the period from January to March rose 12.04% on an annual basis to 83.401 tonnes, the association said. That rose from a lower base as major producers in the eastern province of Shandong and central Henan resumed production.

Shandong suspended some first-quarter output last year after two gold mine accidents.

