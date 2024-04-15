China's Purported Chip Agenda: Trouble Brewing for INTC & AMD?

Per a Wall Street Journal report, China's purported move to replace U.S.-made chips with domestic alternatives could significantly affect semiconductor giants like Intel Corporation INTC and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD. The recent directive to phase out foreign chips from key telecom networks by 2027 underscores Beijing's accelerating efforts to reduce reliance on Western technology amid escalating Sino-U.S. tensions.



As Washington tightens restrictions on high-tech exports to China, Beijing has intensified its push for self-sufficiency in critical industries. This shift poses a dual challenge for Intel and AMD, as they face potential market restrictions and increased competition from domestic Chinese chipmakers.



While Intel and AMD declined to comment on the specific directive, reports suggest that China’s state-owned enterprises have been mandated to replace Western technology with domestic alternatives by 2027. This includes a push to eliminate U.S. chips from government computers and servers, further highlighting China's commitment to technological independence.



For Intel, which derives a significant portion of its revenues from China, this development could have substantial implications. China accounted for more than 27% of Intel's total revenues last year, making it the company's largest market. Similarly, AMD faces the risk of losing market share in China as the country's telecom carriers increasingly opt for domestic chip options.



The broader semiconductor ecosystem is also likely to feel the ripple effects of China's chip localization efforts. As China-based firms invest in enhancing the quality and stability of domestic chips, global semiconductor players may face heightened competition and market access challenges in one of the world's largest tech markets.



Amid these developments, the fact that Intel has secured up to $8.5 billion in direct funding under the CHIPS and Science Act assumes great significance, as it marks a pivotal moment in advancing U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research and development. Intel's commitment, coupled with the CHIPS Act funding, is set to generate thousands of new jobs, fortify research and development endeavors and bolster U.S. supply chains, thereby cementing U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and technology.



Under the agreement, Intel has the option to access federal loans of up to $11 billion, further amplifying its capacity for innovation and expansion. Additionally, by availing the U.S. Treasury Department's Investment Tax Credit, Intel anticipates substantial returns on qualified investments exceeding $100 billion over five years, a move likely to fuel long-term growth and competitiveness.



While the full extent of the Communist nation’s stonewalling impact remains to be seen, it is clear that China's push for technological autonomy could reshape the dynamics of the semiconductor industry, with Intel and AMD at the forefront of these evolving challenges.

