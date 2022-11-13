China's property shares jump as regulators outline new financing package

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese property stocks soared on Monday as the market cheered a new aggressive financing package outlined by Chinese regulators to shore up the liquidity of its embattled property sector, with the shares of many major companies surging over 14%.

Large property developers Country Garden 2007.HK, Longfor Group 0960.HK, CIFI Holdings 0884.HK and Greentown China 3900.HK all jumped close to 15% at market open. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI gained 9.7%.

Two sources told Reuters a notice to financial institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) outlined 16 steps to support the industry, including loan repayment extensions, in a major push to ease the deep liquidity crunch which has plagued the property sector since mid-2020.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

