China's property market slide worsens despite government support

By Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's troubled property market ended last year with the worst declines in new home prices in nearly nine years, despite government efforts to prop up the sector that was once a key driver of the world's second largest economy.

Overall for 2023, property investment dropped 9.6%, roughly the same as the slide in 2022.

"The success of 2024 will largely be driven by how effective officials are in turning the property market around," Moody's Analytics said in a note on Wednesday.

Authorities have already tried propping up the sector with measures including increasing the central bank's pledged supplementary lending (PSL) facility in December to help fund property and infrastructure projects.

In addition, Beijing and Shanghai relaxed their home purchase restrictions in mid-December, including by lowering the minimum down payment ratio for first and second homes.

However, these measures have failed to boost home buying sentiment that has slumped since 2021.

Analysts polled by Reuters expecting the central bank to cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), the benchmark lending rate, by 10 basis points (bps) in the first quarter.

Home prices in December declined at the fastest pace in nine months, down 0.4% year-on-year after a 0.2% fall in November.

For the home resale market, prices among 70 cities all fell year-on-year for the seventh straight month in tier-one, tier-two and tier-three cities.

Country Garden, the country's largest private property developer, warned this week that it expects the property market to remain weak in 2024.

